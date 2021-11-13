SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged in relation to a deadly hit-and-run outside of a South City bar.
Court records show 26-year-old William Warden of Imperial, Missouri has been charged in the murder of Bomber O'Brien's owner James Wors of Oakville. Warden is also charged with armed criminal action and assault.
A probable cause statement said Warden was thrown out of the bar before an argument happened between him, Wors and others. After that, the statement says Warden got in his car and hit Wors and another man on the sidewalk next to the bar.
"The defendant's vehicle then struck victim Wors who also fell onto the car's hood and into the windshield," the statement reads. "With victims Wors still on the vehicle's hood the defendant drove off the sidewalk and towards the parking lot exit. After driving approximately 50 feet, victim Wors slid from the hood of the vehicle to the ground in front of the car. Without stopping the defendant drove over victim Wors' body with the front and rear tires of the automobile causing significant injuries to victim Wors' torso and head."
Wors, 54, died as a result of his injuries. The other man who got hit was hospitalized for a broken ankle and ribs but survived.
Police told Police tell News 4 there the fight started inside the bar around 1:00 a.m. Friday, but then spilled outside. Warden's car was later found in the 4800 block of Oletha.
Two of the four suspects involved were taken into custody after the car was found. A third suspect was later found and the fourth turned himself in.
Police plan to seek at-large warrants for fourth-degree assault against the remaining three suspects. Police have not released booking photos of the other three suspects.
