EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man has been arrested and charged for shooting an Illinois rapper outside of an East St. Louis gas station Monday night.
32-year-old Teran D. Jeffries, of East St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Cedric Gooden, also known as rapper Cold Kase, police say.
He was additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. a semi-automatic 7.62 caliber firearm. He was previously convicted of armed robbery in November 2014.
His bond is set at $2.5 million and remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.
Officers from East St. Louis and the Illinois State Police Department were called to a gas station near 83rd and State Street around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
No other information regarding the homicide has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.