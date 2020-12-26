ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged Saturday for leaving a man's body in the parking lot of a Walgreens in north St. Louis County earlier in the week.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said 30-year-old Dwight Williams was using fentanyl with 41-year-old Praiwan Kesorn early Wednesday morning when Kesorn became unresponsive. Police said Williams then drove Kesorn's car to the Walgreens at 2202 Chambers Road and pushed his body into the parking lot. Williams told officers he thought Kesorn was dead when he pushed him. Williams then got rid of the fentanyl and drove away.
The store was closed at the time and officers were called once an employee arrived and saw Kesorn just before 8 a.m.
Police said Williams went to a hospital on Friday asking for Kesorn and that's when hospital staff called the police department and Williams was caught.
Williams was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse. He's being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond.
Police said the toxicology report hasn't been finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.