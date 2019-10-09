NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A north St. Louis City man was charged with first-degree murder after an argument turned deadly on September 27.
Officers arrived to a home in the 10200 block of Duke Drive around 9 p.m. after getting an alert from ShotSpotter. Once there, they found 34-year-old Amy Wiseman from Collinsville, Illinois had been shot.
She later died at the scene, police said.
While speaking to witnesses, officials discovered that the suspect got into an argument with someone at the home. During the argument, Rashad Manning, 40, pulled out a gun and began shooting. One of the bullets hit Wiseman, who was not involved in the dispute.
Authorities said both Wiseman and Manning knew each other.
Manning was charged on October 9 with first-degree murder and one count armed criminal action.
Police said Manning was taken into custody in Mississippi on October 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.