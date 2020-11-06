Jeffrey Lee Carson 11/1/2020

Jeffrey Lee Carson, 44, is accused of holding a woman in a van for days where he sexually assaulted her.

 St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Florissant man is accused of kidnapping a woman and forcing her into a van where he raped and assaulted her, charges say.

Jeffrey Lee Carson, 44, is charged with rape/attempted rape, kidnapping and assault in the incident.

According to police, the victim, a 49-year-old woman, told the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department that five days earlier Carson pulled her into his van and forced her to stay on Oct. 26.

The woman and Carson lived in the van while he sexually assaulted her on Oct. 29. 

The woman was able to escape the van at a gas station on Oct. 31. She treated at at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

