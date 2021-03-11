HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was arrested for a Hazelwood murder more than a year after committing it.
Officials said 20-year-old Isaiah Keys was arrested on Tuesday for unrelated charges in St. Ann when officers responded to a disturbance call. St. Ann officers said Keys was going by an alias name but they were able to identify him and call Hazelwood police.
Keys, of Lemay, was wanted for a crash and a deadly shooting near Interstate 70 and I-270 on December 13, 2019. Police said two other people were already arrested for the incident and Keys has been on the run since.
On Thursday, Keys was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He's held at a $2 million bond.
