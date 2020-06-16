ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was charged for murder after shooting and killing a man Thursday night on the parking lot of a Bevo neighborhood 7-Eleven.
Homicide detectives were called to the business in the 4900 block of Christy shortly before midnight Thursday and found Daron Jefferson, 29, shot. Jefferson was pronounced dead on the scene.
Less than a week later, 34-ear-old Darryl Anderson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Bond was not allowed.
