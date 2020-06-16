A man was shot and killed overnight on the parking lot of a Bevo neighborhood 7-Eleven.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was charged for murder after shooting and killing a man Thursday night on the parking lot of a Bevo neighborhood 7-Eleven.

Darryl Anderson mugshot 6/16/20

Officials say 34-ear-old Darryl Anderson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for a June 11 deadly shooting. Bond was not allowed. 

Homicide detectives were called to the business in the 4900 block of Christy shortly before midnight Thursday and found Daron Jefferson, 29, shot. Jefferson was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Less than a week later, 34-ear-old Darryl Anderson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Bond was not allowed. 

