Madison County, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect is now charged for a traffic accident from July this year that caused the death of a 35-year-old mother, police said.
David Sterling, 50, turned himself in Wednesday after the Madison County Attorney’s Office issued charges against him.
Sterling was involved in a vehicle and a motorcycle traffic accident at the intersection of Wanda Road and New Poag Road in Madison County on July 12, 2018.
Sterling was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver of the motorcycle, Markia Ivy, 35, was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital.
She was later pronounced dead due to the crash injuries.
Sterling was processed into the Madison County Jail the day of the accident but later released pending toxicological analysis results.
The toxicology analysis and investigation results were finalized Wednesday November 28 and Judge Schroeder charged Sterling with a DUI and reckless homicide.
Sterling was also charged for unlawful use of an electronic device, as evidence shows he was using his phone at the time of the accident, police said.
Sterling is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.
