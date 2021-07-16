LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is charged after reportedly exchanging gunfire with officers in Lake Saint Louis Thursday night.
According to St. Charles County police, officers were called to a domestic disturbance on Scarlet Oak Court around 6:30 p.m. Charges say 47-year-old Christopher Mangold was arguing with a woman when he grabbed her neck and said, "You're going to die tonight." He strangled her and knocked her glasses from her hand. After a brief struggle, the woman was able to fend off Mangold and get free. She sent a text message to a friend asking to be picked up and said, "He's going to kill me."
A short time later, she was picked up by her friend and once she got to her home, the woman reported the assault and told police Mangold was armed with a gun. According to police, Mangold showed up at the home and an argument with the woman started and he was instructed to leave the home.
Officers spotted him shortly after driving in a red Mercedes and tried to stop him. Mangold struck another vehicle at the intersection of South Henke Road and Technology Drive.
When the he got out of his car, he had two handguns and began firing at officers, police said. Lake Saint Louis officers on the scene returned fire. Mangold was hit and first responders took the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.
Mangold is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest by fleeing and second-degree murder. His bond is set at $500,000.
