ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged with murder in relation to a December 2019 death in Dutchtown.
Darnell Rusan, 32, is accused of fatally shooting Donte Parker in the 3000 block of Osage on Dec. 9, 2019. Parker was reportedly shot multiple times.
According to court documents, Rusan admitted to shooting Parker despite him not being an imminent threat.
Rusan's charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the case.
Anyone with further information on the homicide is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.