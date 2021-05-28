St. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A 24-year-old man was charged with murder for a Thursday afternoon deadly stabbing in north St. Louis County.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is charging Sultan Alhamed with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the deadly stabbing of Richard Hoelscher, 56.
Alhamed told investigators he was angry with Hoelscher for waking him up in the middle of the night in the 12000 block of Riverview Drive. Alhamed strangled the victim and stabbed him multiple times.
Officers arrested the suspect on scene without any struggle. Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.