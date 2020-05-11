ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 31-year-old man has been charged for allegedly shooting a group of teenagers accused of stealing the man's car in north St. Louis County over the weekend.
Police said Dwayne Young tracked his stolen car through GPS to the 9800 block of Scottsdale. When Young got there he found his car idling, the probable cause statement says. He opened one of the car doors and saw three people sitting inside.
Young told police he saw the person in the front passenger seat reach toward his waistband, according to police, so Young pulled out his gun and began shooting. The three people inside got out of the car to run away as Young fired the gun again, police said.
Two of the boys shot are 14 and 16. They are both in the hospital and will be referred to family court for charges. The third person inside the car was able to get away. Police are working to find that person.
Young has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action and is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Additionally, police also arrested 17-year-old Kesean Mims at a home nearby. Mims admitted to knowing the car was stolen and to driving it.
Mims was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
