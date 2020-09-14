ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man who was shot by police officers after he shot at them has been charged.
The shooting happened early Thursday, Sept. 10 in the Penrose neighborhood of North City.
Marc Taylor, 28, has been charged with first-degree assault-special victim, one count of discharging a firearm from at or from a motor vehicle and three counts of armed criminal action.
Taylor's family said he has PTS from his time in the military.
According to St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, officers received calls for someone in the area of Marcus and Farlin firing a gun in the street before 5 a.m. Thursday.
When two officers who were patrolling together arrived on the scene, one of the officers got out of the car and told Taylor, to drop his weapon. Taylor then shot the officers' patrol car, according to Chief Hayden.
An officer returned fire and the Taylor ran around the corner to the 4700 block of Kossuth and collapsed. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound in his upper torso, police said.
No officers were injured.
Taylor's parents got a call from a neighbor after the incident and came immediately.
"When the neighbor next door called she said, 'Mark, I think you need to get over here there's something going on with little Mark,' he said.
They said Taylor is a disabled veteran who suffers from mental illness.
“He has PTSD and personality disorder, and all of it stems from his service in the military,” his mother Neva said. "When police came they knew who he was. They knew the situation. There was no de-escalation happening at all."
Taylor's parents said he fought in Bosnia and Kosovo. Now they are searching for answers on how it could have been handled differently.
"White dudes with guns do not need to show up here. I'm telling you it's not the solution," Taylor's father said.
"My son collapsed, left in his grandmother's front yard covered in blood where she used to plant the flowers," his mother added.
Hayden said the officers, who are 34 and 39 years old, were just doing what they were trained to do.
"There's more and more brazen activity officers are faced with," he said. "It's a very difficult time to be an officer but at the same time, these officers are trained."
Hayden said officers recovered the rifle that was fired by the 28-year-old Taylor and two others from a nearby porch. He also said he counted a minimum of 40 shell casings in the area.
The Force Investigative Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
