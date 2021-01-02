UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- An altercation at a New Year's Eve party in University City left a man and woman injured.
Just past 2:30 a.m. Friday, officers arrived to a house party in the 6700 block of Plymouth Ave after getting a call for help. Once there, they learned 26-year-old Torrence Hernderson and a woman were shot after an altercation.
Both were taken to the hospital and the woman was treated and released. Hernderson was admitted to the hospital.
Hernderson, 26, from Ferguson, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. His cash bond is set at $50,000.
Anyone with information should call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
