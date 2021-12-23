You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged following deadly North City stand off

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
Andre Robinson Mugshot

Andre Robinson, 24, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. 

 SLMPD

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 24-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man while barricaded inside a home was charged. 

Police were called to a home in the 5500 block of Clemons at around 6 p.m. Officers say the shooting happened in the home. Andre Robinson, 24, locked himself inside with a gun with 51-year-old Lonnie Jackson. 

Once inside, police arrested the man and Jackson wounded. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

Murder and armed criminal action charged were filed against Robinson Thursday. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Most Popular Stories