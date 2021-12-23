Man charged following deadly North City stand off

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 24-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man while barricaded inside a home was charged.
Police were called to a home in the 5500 block of Clemons at around 6 p.m. Officers say the shooting happened in the home. Andre Robinson, 24, locked himself inside with a gun with 51-year-old Lonnie Jackson.
Once inside, police arrested the man and Jackson wounded. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Murder and armed criminal action charged were filed against Robinson Thursday.
