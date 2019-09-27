NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A man has been charged in the shooting death of a woman found in the middle of the street on Sept. 7.
59-year-old Roland McKinney is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful gun possession and drug trafficking.
Officers were patrolling the area of Newstead and Lee just before 1 a.m. when a bystander flagged them down. The bystander told police a woman was lying in the middle of the street in the 4100 block of N. Newstead.
Once they arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police said she later died at the scene.
The woman was later identified as 26-year-old Sparkle Maxie.
Limited information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
According to St. Louis City crime records, this homicide marked the 26th woman killed in the city this year. Last year, there was a total of 23 women killed in the city.
