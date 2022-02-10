ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was charged after a woman was found dead in front of a St. Louis childcare center.
Steven Johnson, 55, has been charged with murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Tyana Moore on Jan. 27. Moore, 36, was found with numerous puncture wounds in front of Kolors Learning Center, a 24/7 childcare center, in the 3000 block of Whittier before 7:30 p.m. State records show she was a teacher at the childcare center.
A probable cause statement says Johnson was Moore's boyfriend. The statement says surveillance video shows Johnson "aggressively approaching the daycare with a knife in hand." It also says surveillance video inside the daycare shows Johnson attacking Moore with a knife as she tried to open the door.
News 4 crews saw people taking children away from the childcare center after the incident.
