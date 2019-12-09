ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man is facing multiple charges after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in May.
Tia Burress was found inside a bullet-riddled white Chevrolet Impala that had crashed into a tree near Lumiere Casino on May 27. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
READ: 'My baby got killed for nothing;' mother of 2 identified as victim in shooting near Lumiere Casino
In June, police released surveillance video of a car they believed was involved in the murder.
On Dec. 9, authorities announced that 27-year-old Nathaniel Edwards had been charged in Burress' murder. He was charged with first-degree murder, assault, three counts of armed criminal action, one count of UUW and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
