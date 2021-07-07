GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged in a woman's death after his truck crashed into a Granite City home late Monday night.
The vehicle crashed into a home in the 1900 block of Joy Ave, killing 73-year-old Virginia Ann Ohren, around 10:50 p.m. The driver of the truck was taken into custody. He has been identified as 47-year-old Jonathan M. Beasley, of Granite City. He is charged with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence causing death.
He's being held at Granite City Police Department pending a move to Madison County Jail. His bond is pending at $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.