FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges after a teenage girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Franklin County.
Sheriff’s deputies said the girl had just finished a call with friends while walking in the Windfall subdivision in Catawissa on Aug. 30 when a man forced into a wooded area behind a trailer and assaulted her.
The suspect, identified by deputies as Marvin Good, was found at a home nearby. Officials said they discovered evidence to support the victim’s account of the assault. The 25-year-old also reportedly admitted to the crime.
Good has been charged with statutory sodomy and kidnapping. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000.
