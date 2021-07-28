SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was charged with second-degree murder for the death of a passenger in his car after crashing while driving away from police on Tuesday night.
According to the St. Louis County Police Department, an officer tried to stop a 2002 Saturn SL for a traffic violation when the driver, 18-year-old Christopher Dedios, sped away down Gravois near Winternight Lane in Affton.
Dedios ran a red light and tried to pass other cars on the shoulder when he hit a utility pole. The crash resulted in the death of passenger Alexi Hawkins, a 15-year-old.
On Wednesday, Dedios was charge with second-degree murder and one count of resisting arrest by fleeing. He's being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.
