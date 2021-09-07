A man who police believe fired a shot into a child's bedroom was arrested after he got into a standoff with officers in O'Fallon, Mo. Sunday.

O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man who police believe fired a shot into a child's bedroom was charged after a standoff with officers in O'Fallon, Missouri Sunday.

Mug shot Noah Mozee 090721

Noah Mozee is accused of firing a shot into an O'Fallon, Missouri home. 

O'Fallon police said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the first block of Royallprairie Court, where a shot had been fired into a young child's bedroom overnight. The bullet hit a TV in another room and did not hit the child or anyone inside. Authorities do not believe the suspect and family on Royallprairie know each other.

Officers later went to the first block of Creek Branch Court in O'Fallon where they believed a possible suspect was hiding. Police said they eventually got into a standoff with the man, who was armed, and a SWAT team was called. Around 1:45 p.m., the man eventually surrounded and was arrested. Nobody was injured.

Noah Mozee was later charged with unlawful use of a weapon. His cash-only bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.