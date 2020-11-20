ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged after shooting a teen and leading police on a pursuit in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said 20-year-old Tyshawn Cashaw shot a 16-year-old several times in the 1000 block of Dividend Park Dr. in Florissant. Witnesses told officers Cashaw pulled his gun and started shooting at the teen. The teen then ran away and hid near a truck and Cashaw followed him and shot at him multiple times again. Cashaw then got inside a Nissan Maxima and left the area. Witnesses called police and gave them the car description.
An officer then saw the Maxima in the area of Lucas and Hunt and Halls Ferry roads. The officer tried to stop the driver but the driver kept going and police went on a 20-minute pursuit. The driver went off the roadway and crashed in the 3400 block of Pershall Rd. in Ferguson. Officers found two firearms and said the Maxima was reported stolen two days before the shooting.
The teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition but he is expected to survive.
Cashaw was charged on Friday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
