ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 24-year-old man is charged with first degree murder after police say he shot and killed another man at a bowling alley in Richmond Heights Friday night.
Richmond Heights police responded to the Tropicana Bowling Lanes around 11:20 p.m. because of a fight. When they arrived, they discovered the fight started as an argument in the bowling alley before McGary and the other party took it outside to the parking lot.
Police said McGary got a gun during the fight and fired a shot at another patron, missing and firing instead on a 45-year-old man who was sitting in his car. The 45-year-old man was identified at Demetrius Stewart.
Police said Stewart was not part of the fight and was an innocent bystander. Stewart was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Aja Willliams, a friend of Stewart of seven years, told News 4 it was hard to believe Stewart is suddenly gone.
"I just want people to know he was a super devoted father, a loving husband who loved his wife to death and a faithful member of our community," Williams said.
McGary was arrested on scene and the gun was recovered by police.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office issued warrants charging McGary with first degree murder, first degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
His bond was set at $500,000.
