JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff caught a man accused of multiple burglaries and stealing vehicles on Thursday.
Police said Christopher S. Goebel was caught in Franklin County and has been charged with one count of first-degree burglary and four counts of second-degree burglary. H
Goebel was also charged with three counts of tampering with motor vehicles.
