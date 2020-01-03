WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged after police say he robbed a Schnucks store Friday afternoon at gunpoint in Warrenton.
According to police, Leonard D. Ragsdale walked up to an employee at the service counter at the store at 499 East Veterans Memorial Parkway around 4 p.m.
The employee had money in her hand and Ragsdale demanded it from her while armed with a gun.
A few hours later, officers with the Warrenton Police Department found Ragsdale and took him into custody.
He was charged with first-degree robbery.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.