UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged after police say he robbed a St. Louis County bank.
Damian Moore, 45, was charged with first-degree robbery. Police said he gave a teller at Commerce Bank at 6630 Delmar a note who then gave him money.
Police said he did not show a weapon and no one was injured.
His bond was set at $100,000.
