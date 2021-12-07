Man charged after police chase in South County

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - 56-year-old, Timothy Ashlock has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and leading police on a chase.
Police said Ashlock and a woman were driving back to the Antique mall where they share a business together on Friday Afternoon, when he missed a turn. The woman grew concerned when Ashlock accused her of cheating on him. She was able to escape the car when he began assaulting her.
A witness on a motorcycle saw the altercation and stepped in. Ashlock and the witness got into a gun fight with each other. Police said as they approached, Ashlock returned to his vehicle and drove away, resulting in a police chase where they reached a speed of 100 miles per hour.
The chase took place on I-270, where he eventually reached a dead end. His car came to a rest in a grassy area near I-44 and Watson Road. Officers say Ashlock became combative but he eventually was arrested.
Both the victim and suspect were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Ashlock is being charged with multiple counts of assault, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, two counts of Unlawful Use of Weapon, one count of Resisting Arrest, one count of Possession of a Firearm, and one count of Kidnapping 2nd degree.
