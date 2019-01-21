EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 42-year-old man has been charged following an officer-involved shooting over the weekend in East St. Louis.
Demetrius O. Ward, of East St. Louis, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in relation to an incident that occurred around midnight Friday.
According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to make a routine traffic stop and the driver stopped on a parking lot at 18th and Ridge Streets. After stopping, the driver, later identified as Ward, was shot by the deputy.
Ward was taken to a St. Louis hospital and was listed in stable condition Monday. When he is released from the hospital, he will be transported back to St. Clair County.
Ward allegedly had a 9mm Taurus Pistol in his possession. He reportedly has a prior armed robbery conviction from 2005.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said the deputy is a 7-year police officer and has been with the sheriff’s department for two years. The deputy will be on administrative leave during the investigation.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department officials said they are aware a video has been posted online that claims to be related to the officer-involved shooting. They said they currently do not have a comment on the video but that the Illinois State Police Department will be made aware of the video.
