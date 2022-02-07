Man charged after mother, son found dead inside Cahokia Heights home

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing charges in connection with a double murder that happened inside a Metro East home Sunday morning.
Authorities in Cahokia Heights said 76-year-old Esther Cummings and her son, 48-year-old Ronnie Cummings, were found shot to death inside a home on Calvin Blvd.
Monday, authorities charged 32-year-old Simeon Moore with two counts of murder. He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $2 million bond.
