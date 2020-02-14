ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged after a man was killed and a woman was injured in an early February double shooting at an apartment complex in downtown St. Louis.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Ricardo Robinson, 31, was charged with murder for the shooting death of 22-year-old Jim Floyd.
The shooting happened on Feb. 5 around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday at the CityView Apartments in the 100 block of N. 17th Street, a few blocks away from the Enterprise Center and Union Station. According to police, the victims were shot as they walked away from an argument.
Floyd was killed and a woman was shot in the torso. The woman was listed in critical, stable condition at the hospital following the shooting.
In the last couple of months officers have been called to the apartment complex two times. News 4's record search found that police were called there for a standoff in December and then in January when a 4-year-old shot herself in the leg.
Robinson was charged with murder, assault and armed criminal action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.