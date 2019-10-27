ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged after his firearm allegedly discharged on accident and struck a young girl in north St. Louis on Wednesday.
Police said Kenneth Jackson, 33, drove to a residence on Wabada Ave. with the girl and her young brother in the car. Police said Jackson got into an argument with someone outside the vehicle and went inside the vehicle to reach for his firearm.
That's when, police said, the front seat passenger tried to stop Jackson from getting his gun and the gun discharged, striking the girl in the back seat.
She was transported to a hospital and underwent surgery.
Police said Jackson is a convicted felon and is prohibited from carrying a firearm.
On Saturday, Jackson was charged with second-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
