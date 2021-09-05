ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is charged after resisting arrest and firing shots at officers in north St. Louis County early Sunday morning.
Officers with the Edmundson police department tried to stop Robert Slack in a traffic stop at 2:30 a.m. but he failed to yield to officers. Officers had terminated the pursuit when Slack turned onto North Hanley and down Evans Avenue. Officers had no emergency lights or sirens and stayed a safe distance and observed. That's when police say Slack stepped out of the running car and started firing shots at the officers. Police said no one was injured.
Slack's car was still running and it rolled down and git an unoccupied parked car on Evans Avenue. Several other agencies came to help canvass the area and Slack was arrested a little later with no further incident.
The gun Slack used to fire at the officers is stolen out of St. Louis City. Slack admitted to his crime and was charged with assault against special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful possession and resisting arrest.
Slack is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.