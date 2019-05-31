ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man was charged Saturday after fatally shooting a 23-year-old man on a MetroLink train in St. Louis County on May 22.
Police charged 21-year-old Isaiah Liddell of the 2600 block of Whittier Drive with the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Omar Martin.
Police said Liddell shot Martin on the train near the Rock Road stop in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road after a dispute. Martin reportedly got off the train after being shot and collapsed in the parking lot.
The train stopped at the St. Charles Rock Road Station for passengers to board and exit the train. Police said that's when Liddell shot Martin, exited the train and fled the scene on foot.
Liddell was charged with second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Liddell was arrested May 31 and is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond.
