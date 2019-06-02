ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An argument over belongings and an owed debt cost a man his life in St. Charles Saturday night.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Chesstal Street at 8:30 p.m. where they found a man in his late 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.
Police identified a person of interest who later confessed to shooting the victim. The suspect, 27-year-old Lamont Lacombe, was the victim's cousin.
Police said the cousins fought over personal items belonging to the victim and $45 owed to the victim.
Lacombe was charged with second-degree murder and is being held at a $100,000 cash only bond.
Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Joseph Lacombe of St. Charles.
