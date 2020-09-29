ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged Tuesday after he shot a man outside his Spanish Lake apartment Monday night.
According to St. Louis County Police, officers responded to the 11100 block of Suntree Drive around 7:30 p.m. They found a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, dead in a courtyard of the complex. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound.
The suspect, Kameron Dozier, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to police, Dozier and the victim were in a verbal argument that turned into a physical fight outside Dozier's apartment. Dozier told police he went inside his apartment, grabbed his gun and waited at his door.
He said the victim grabbed a small barbecue pit and walked toward Dozier's patio door. As the victim walked towards the door, Dozier shot him three times, police say.
All three shell casings from Dozier's gun were located outside the apartment.
The victim was not armed with any weapon and did not enter the apartment. Prior to the shooting, Dozier did not call the police nor did he close his door.
