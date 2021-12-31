Man charged after employee shot in the face during gas station robbery in Overland

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man was charged after shooting an employee in the face during a suspected robbery of a gas station in Overland Sunday night.
The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. at the Quik Mart near the intersection of Lackland Road and Leslie. Police say two suspects went into the store and one fired shots, hitting the employee in the face.
"I think it was a robbery and I think the shooter got alarmed when the clerk, whatever competition they had, I think he might have gotten scared, alarmed, that's why he shot the gun," Captain Jim Morgan with the Overland Police Department said.
The victim was alert and talking when he was taken to a hospital.
On Friday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged James Furlow with robbery, assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
