Two people were shot in the head and one of them died in the Greater Ville neighborhood of north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 32-year-old man has been charged after a double shooting turned deadly in the Greater Ville neighborhood of north St. Louis on July 25.

Tobyron Shaw, 26, of North City, was killed and a 25-year-old woman ran after being shot near the intersection of Lexington and Clarence just before 2:30 p.m.

Mug shot Joseph Downing 090120

Joseph Downing is accused of killing Tobyron Shaw and injuring a 25-year-old woman in the 3500 block of Clarence on July 25, 2020.

Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured woman returned to the scene with a gunshot wound to the face. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Over a month after the shooting, Joseph Downing was arrested and charged with murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

