ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 32-year-old man has been charged after a double shooting turned deadly in the Greater Ville neighborhood of north St. Louis on July 25.
Tobyron Shaw, 26, of North City, was killed and a 25-year-old woman ran after being shot near the intersection of Lexington and Clarence just before 2:30 p.m.
Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene.
The injured woman returned to the scene with a gunshot wound to the face. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Over a month after the shooting, Joseph Downing was arrested and charged with murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
