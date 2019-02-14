JEFFERSON Co., Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing charges after an abandoned dog was found alive in a ditch by a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy Saturday, its legs and mouth bound with duct tape.
Paul Garcia, 39, of Barnhart, is charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action.
The deputy was on patrol and found the dog in the area of Old State Road and Schneider Road.
The temperature was in the 30s when the deputy found the dog, and had been in the teens the night before.
The animal was malnourished, and was suffering from a possible concussion.
Police say Garcia wrapped electrical and duct tape around the mouth and muzzle of the dog. His legs were also bound with duct tape.
Police say Garcia then threw the dog out of a car window and onto the side of the road. Police believe he had been outside on the side of the road for 12 hours before the deputy found him.
A local animal hospital took the abused dog in for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office says he is doing much better and has become known at the hospital as “Jimmy.”
According to a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, police are still looking for his owners. They also stressed that right now, he is not available for adoption.
If you have information about the dog’s owners, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau asks that you contact them at 636-797-5515.
Garcia is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bond.
