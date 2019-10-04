ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Charges have been filed against the man accused in a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was fatally struck while crossing the street in downtown St. Louis.
Anthony Cromwell, 29, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death after 28-year-old Meagen Hudson was struck and killed while walking near Ballpark Village on Aug. 24.
Hudson was walking in the 200 block of S. Broadway around 1 a.m. when she was struck by a car. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
Court documents state Cromwell was driving at a high rate of speed down S. Broadway when Hudson was struck. The vehicle he was driving sustained broken headlights and a crumpled hood. Authorities said the suspect did not attempt to stop after hitting the woman.
"They did not stop, they kept going. My daughter didn't make it because of carelessness, and they didn't even have a heart to stop,” said the victim’s mother, Tracy Fehrenbacher. "Everybody adored her, she had a heart of gold.”
According to police, investigators checked video from a nearby surveillance camera, but it didn’t record the crash. Businesses in the area checked the surveillance video recorded by their cameras to see if the vehicle involved could be seen speeding away.
Following the deadly accident, Hudson’s family asked for witnesses to come forward to help investigators. They said they would have preferred if the hit-and-run driver turned themselves into police and admit what they did.
“I hope that they can own up to their problem, come forward and say, ‘Yes I did it,’" said Hudson’s stepfather, Jeff Fehrenbacher.
Funeral services for Hudson were held Friday September 6 at Bau Funeral Home in St. Charles. A Celebration of Life Picnic took place at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday September 8 at Legacy Park in Cottleville.
