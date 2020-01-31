ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was charged after a 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head in a shooting in south St. Louis Monday morning, police said.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Robert Patrick, 28, was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child after a January 20 shooting in the 4000 block of Meramec just before 7:40 a.m.
Fire officials told News 4 the boy was inside a car with his father when an argument began between the father and Patrick. Patrick then shot at the boy's father, injuring the 9-year-old.
After the shots were fired, the boy's father drove to the 4000 block of Chippewa and flagged down officers, according to a witness who works at the nearby laundromat. A car in the area where the victim's vehicle stopped had a broken back window.
"They put a big towel over the baby's head, took a braid down, there was blood on the towel," said a witness who requested anonymity. "I don't know if it came from the glass or what."
The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
No one else was reportedly injured.
Patrick was charged on January 31 with shooting into a vehicle, assault, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.
