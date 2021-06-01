ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in St. Louis County that left a young boy dead and a woman in critical condition late Saturday night.
Raymond Bryant, Jr., 22, of North County is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident-accident resulting in death and armed criminal action.
Police said a woman, who was carrying a baby in a car seat, and a 2-year-old boy were walking across the 5500 block of Jennings Station Road around 10 p.m. when they stopped in the double yellow traffic lane. While standing there, they were hit by a red Pontiac. According to detectives, Bryant was speeding around traffic that was backed up at the intersection of Emma Avenue, nearly driving in the oncoming lanes. The car was last seen heading east in the 6900 block of Emma Ave.
When police arrived, the boy, later identified as Xayvionis Hawkins was found dead and the 29-year-old woman, who police say is his mother, was taken to the hospital. She was critically injured with a broken femur and a head injury but is expected to survive. The baby inside the car seat was uninjured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Witnesses told police that Hawkins and his mother "flew several feet in the air, out of their shows and onto the pavement."
The road was reopened just past 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Bryant is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.