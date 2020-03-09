ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged after police found a body near a burning van in Wellston.
Kevin E. Perkins, 30, of St. Louis, is charged with second-degree murder, knowingly burning and tampering with evidence
North County Cooperative police were called to the 6100 block of Ella Avenue, near Page Avenue, around midnight on March 6. Police said they found a van burning parked next to an apartment building.
A body, later identified as Etim O’Tudor, was found near the van, police said. A nearby apartment also caught fire, and all those living there were able to get out safely.
[RELATED: Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis: Who are they and what do they do?]
St. Louis County police said the Major Case Squad has been activated for the investigation.
Perkins is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.