A body was found near a burning van around midnight Friday at an apartment complex in Wellston. Police said an apartment also caught fire, and they are investigating this as a homicide.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged after police found a body near a burning van in Wellston.

Kevin E. Perkins, 30, of St. Louis, is charged with second-degree murder, knowingly burning and tampering with evidence

Kevin E. Perkins mugshot 3/9/20

Kevin E. Perkins, 30, was charged with second-degree murder on March 9 after police found a 51-year-old man dead near a burning van on March 6.

North County Cooperative police were called to the 6100 block of Ella Avenue, near Page Avenue, around midnight on March 6. Police said they found a van burning parked next to an apartment building.

A body, later identified as Etim O’Tudor, was found near the van, police said. A nearby apartment also caught fire, and all those living there were able to get out safely. 

Wellston Major Case Squad

Police said they found the body near a van on fire at an apartment complex on Ella Avenue near Page Avenue in Wellston.

[RELATED: Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis: Who are they and what do they do?]

St. Louis County police said the Major Case Squad has been activated for the investigation.

Perkins is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.