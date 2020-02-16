ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was found with a head injury at a Metro stop.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 35-year-old man was found lying on the pavement at 401 S. 14th Street near a Metro Bus stop at the Civic Center Transit Center in the Downtown West neighborhood. Police said he suffered a head injury.
Jarmond Johnson, 27, was taken into custody. He was charged with first-degree assault.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical and unstable condition.
No other information was released.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated this happened on the MetroLink. A Metro official said the assault happened at a bus stop.
