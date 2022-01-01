OVERLAND (KMOV.com) -- An argument over who had a faster car led to a man shooting and killing another man on New Year's Eve, police said.
Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Deonte Robinson Saturday with the shooting death of Sean Waldon. Police said Robinson shot and killed Waldon as Waldon was getting into his vehicle to leave with his family. The incident took place in the 9400 block of Miriam Avenue.
The two men were arguing over who had a faster vehicle, which led to a physical fight, according to a probable cause statement. Witnesses who testified to the fight include the defendant's mother.
A judge set Robinson's bond at $1 million cash only. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Robinson was not yet in police custody as of Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.