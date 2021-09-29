ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man accused of pointing a gun at a St. Louis County officer after an alleged domestic assault has been charged.
Last month, Kevin Harris, 32, became mad at his girlfriend and hit her in the face several times, which caused a cut and swelling above her right eye, according to St. Louis County police. Harris is accused of putting his hands on the woman's neck and strangling her to the point she couldn’t breathe.
Charges allege Harris would not let the woman use her phone or leave the home until the next day, when she contacted police. Police said Harris threatened the woman with a gun if she brought anyone, including the police, to his home.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Louis County officers wearing marked tactical vests went to Harris' home in the 10400 block of Lord Drive to arrest him for domestic assault, police told News 4. According to the charging documents, Harris took a gun from his waistband and began to raise it at officers, at which time an officer fired his gun at the man but missed him. The gun Harris allegedly pointed during the incident was seized by officers, police said.
Harris was then taken into custody. He has been charged with second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, second-degree kidnapping and resisting arrest. He is being held without bond.
The 38-year-old officer who fired his gun during the September incident has six years of law enforcement experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.