ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged after he pointed his AR-15 rifle at victims standing outside of a bar in the Grove Thursday night, police said.
According to police, Freddy Doyle aimed his AR-15 assault rifle at victims outside of Rehab in the Grove and then raised the rifle and shot into the air.
Police said surveillance footage shows the 31-year-old dropping the rifle after firing into the air and walking to his vehicle. He then drove back to park near where he set the rifle in the street.
Police said he presumably parked there to pick up the rifle. Before he could do so, an officer was able to detain him.
Police found more ammunition in his vehicle and a bag of suspected narcotics.
No one was injured.
Doyle was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
