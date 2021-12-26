Man charged after a woman was killed in North City drive-by shooting

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man is facing charges after a woman was shot and killed in the Hyde Park neighborhood of North City on December 17.
Police say the woman was shot in the shoulder in the 1500 block of Agnes just before 10:45 p.m. The victim, 44-year-old Laveasha Houston, was inside a home when a 25-year-old man allegedly fired from outside, hitting her. She died at a hospital.
Officers later identified the 25-year-old as Tony Cross. He is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of weapon-shooting into an occupied dwelling and armed criminal action.
