HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged after police say a 4-year-old boy was found shot in Hazelwood in April 2019.
The Hazelwood Police Department said Washington Sharron was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm for the shooting of a young boy from April 1, 2019 in Hazelwood.
Police said the 4-year-old was found shot in the leg in the 8600 block of Morningaire Circle that night. The boy was taken to the hospital and the injuries were not life-threatening.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.