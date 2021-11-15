COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged with murder in the death a 67-year-old Collinsville woman.
Robin M. Mendez's body was found in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive around 3:45 p.m. Nov. 11. Authorities later identified Robert Lee Britttin, 34, as a person of interest. Police said Brittin and Mendez knew each other, and it wasn't a random shooting.
Witnesses told officers Brittin left the area in Mendez's car, a maroon 2005 Chevrolet Impala with black rims after the murder. Saturday, Brittin was arrested after he was found with Mendez’s car in St. Louis City, according to police.
Brittin has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles. He is currently at the Madison County jail being held on a $2 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.